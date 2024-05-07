Three Convicted to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Minor Boy in Odisha
Mayurbhanj court sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2021 over a land dispute. The accused, Sovakar Mohanto, Jatrindranath Mohanto, and Kamal Lochan Mohanto, were also fined Rs. 50,000 each.
A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2021.
Mayurbhanj District Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra convicted the three accused – Sovakar Mohanto (53), Jatrindranath Mohanto (43) and Kamal Lochan Mohanto (45) – and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, said Krushna Chandra Das, the additional public prosecutor.
In case of default of the fine, the convicted persons will remain in jail for a further six months.
On June 10, 2021, the trio had killed the minor boy, Harekrushna Mohanto, over a land dispute in Mohulbani village.
