Three Convicted to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Minor Boy in Odisha

Mayurbhanj court sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2021 over a land dispute. The accused, Sovakar Mohanto, Jatrindranath Mohanto, and Kamal Lochan Mohanto, were also fined Rs. 50,000 each.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2021.

Mayurbhanj District Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra convicted the three accused – Sovakar Mohanto (53), Jatrindranath Mohanto (43) and Kamal Lochan Mohanto (45) – and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, said Krushna Chandra Das, the additional public prosecutor.

In case of default of the fine, the convicted persons will remain in jail for a further six months.

On June 10, 2021, the trio had killed the minor boy, Harekrushna Mohanto, over a land dispute in Mohulbani village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

