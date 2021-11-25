Making efforts to increase country's GDP through 'khadi': Narayan Rane

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Thursday here said he is making efforts to increase the country’s GDP with 'khadi' products. According to an official statement, Rane reached Jaipur on Thursday and talked about khadi products with the officials at Khadi Village Industries Commission office. Rane told officials that the ministry is working in micro, small and medium scale categories to provide employment opportunities to maximum number of youths.

Appreciating the products at Khadi Lounge at Jhalana, Rane said the products there were very good and he would soon try to renovate the lounge to make it befitting for a tourist destination like Jaipur.

