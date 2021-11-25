Left Menu

Making efforts to increase country's GDP through 'khadi': Narayan Rane

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Thursday here said he is making efforts to increase the countrys GDP with khadi products.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:30 IST
Making efforts to increase country's GDP through 'khadi': Narayan Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Thursday here said he is making efforts to increase the country’s GDP with 'khadi' products. According to an official statement, Rane reached Jaipur on Thursday and talked about khadi products with the officials at Khadi Village Industries Commission office. Rane told officials that the ministry is working in micro, small and medium scale categories to provide employment opportunities to maximum number of youths.

Appreciating the products at Khadi Lounge at Jhalana, Rane said the products there were very good and he would soon try to renovate the lounge to make it befitting for a tourist destination like Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021