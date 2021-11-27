Kashmir power consumption rose by nearly 8 per cent, gobbles up nearly 65k million units this year

The Kashmir valley has consumed 64,588 million units of energy, registering a 7.98 per cent rise this year in its power consumption compared to last year’s, officials said on Friday.

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta was apprised of the latest trend in power consumption in the valley during a high-level meeting chaired by him to take stock of the functioning of the Union Territory’s Power Development Department.

The electricity consumption in the Kashmir valley last year had stood at 59,796.19 million units.

Similarly, there is a 17.33 per cent increase in the peak load consumption in Kashmir which indicated a rapidly rising demand for electricity and its peak load over last year, they added.

Chief Secretary Mehta reiterated his earlier directions for the replacement of damaged transformers within 12 hours in main towns and 24 hours in other areas and directed the strict implementation of the timelines. To monitor unscheduled power cuts, he directed the submission of daily reports related to the system average interruption frequency index and the system’s average interruption duration index besides the number of damaged transformers and time taken for replacements, they said.

Dr Mehta also directed the department to rationally analyse the supply and demand of electricity in various regions of the Union Territory and raise awareness on the feeder-wise authorised power disbursement limit.

