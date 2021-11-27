Left Menu

3 Kashmiris beaten up in Ranchi, police detain 3 people

Three Kashmiris were beaten up by a group of people following an altercation in the Doranda area of Ranchi on Saturday, said police.

27-11-2021
Three Kashmiris were beaten up by a group of people following an altercation in the Doranda area of Ranchi on Saturday, said police. The police said that three people have been detained in the matter so far.

"Three Kashmiri persons were beaten up by a group of people following an altercation over removing a rickshaw parked on a street in Doranda area of Ranchi today. Both sides have given complaints. Police have detained three persons in the matter," says Ranchi Police. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

