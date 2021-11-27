Tamil Nadu rains: Several areas submerge in floodwater in Chennai

Several areas in Chennai have been partially submerged in floodwater after torrential rains over the past few days on Saturday. "We are suffering due to rain for the past few days. The water level has come to 4 feet. We are finding difficulties in getting food as we are not able to move out," Ananth, a local said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai. He briefed the Governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state. Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. (ANI)

