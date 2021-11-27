Left Menu

Tamil Nadu rains: Several areas submerge in floodwater in Chennai

Several areas in Chennai have been partially submerged in floodwater after torrential rains over the past few days on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:15 IST
Tamil Nadu rains: Several areas submerge in floodwater in Chennai
Visuals from the Ashok Nagar area, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several areas in Chennai have been partially submerged in floodwater after torrential rains over the past few days on Saturday. "We are suffering due to rain for the past few days. The water level has come to 4 feet. We are finding difficulties in getting food as we are not able to move out," Ananth, a local said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai. He briefed the Governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state. Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021