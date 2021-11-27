Left Menu

Kerala govt intervenes in market to stop price hike of essential commodities: Minister GR Anil

Kerala minister for food and civil supplies G R Anil on Saturday said that the state government has intervened in the market to stop price hike of essential commodities after the food products coming to Kerala were affected due to the heavy rain in the neighbouring states.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:36 IST
Kerala govt intervenes in market to stop price hike of essential commodities: Minister GR Anil
Kerala minister for food and civil supplies G R Anil (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala minister for food and civil supplies G R Anil on Saturday said that the state government has intervened in the market to stop price hike of essential commodities after the food products coming to Kerala were affected due to the heavy rain in the neighbouring states. The minister also requested the Central government to give financial support to start more Subhiksha hotels (hotels selling food for subsidised prices).

Addressing a press conference here today, the minister said that civil supplies corporation will start five mobile units of Supplyco supermarkets where people can purchase groceries at a subsidised rate, will start selling the subsidised products to ration cardholders in all districts. The project will launch on November 30, 2021. Anil said that priority will be given to the coastal, hilly and tribal areas.

He further said that the Legal metrology department will keep watch on the selling of the food products at more than the fixed rate by the government. The minister informed that 5,919 metric tons of necessary items have been brought to the state in the last four days along with 5,80,847 packets of coconut oil.

Notably, the supply of food products from the neighbouring states has been affected due to incessant rains and damage of crops and lack of transportation. (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy rains lash Kerala, CM appeals to keep extreme vigil

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia
3
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
4
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021