Left Menu

Gunmen kill four at pipeline works in Nigeria's oil-rich Delta

The Delta, which produces the bulk of Nigeria's oil but is chronically underdeveloped, has been plagued by pirates, politically motivated militants and a range of armed criminals. Also in Nembe, a wellhead continued to spew oil and gas earlier this week, three weeks after it failed, polluting the surrounding area and angering local residents.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:30 IST
Gunmen kill four at pipeline works in Nigeria's oil-rich Delta

Gunmen have killed four men who were involved in the maintenance on a pipeline owned by the Nigerian subsidiary of Italian oil giant Eni, a local security spokesman told Reuters.

The men, two workers, a driver and a security operative, died at a facility in Nembe, Bayelsa state, which feeds oil and gas to the Brass export terminal, Solomon Ogbere, a spokesman for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, said. "During a routine work some gunmen yesterday attacked some contract workers working on a repair work a Nembe axis of Obama flow station killing two contract workers and a driver," Ogbere said on Sunday, adding that one of his men was also killed and two others who sustained injuries are receiving treatment.

A spokesman for Agip, the local subsidiary of Eni, did not immediately comment on the attack. The identity and motive of the attackers was not immediately clear. The Delta, which produces the bulk of Nigeria's oil but is chronically underdeveloped, has been plagued by pirates, politically motivated militants and a range of armed criminals.

Also in Nembe, a wellhead continued to spew oil and gas earlier this week, three weeks after it failed, polluting the surrounding area and angering local residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021