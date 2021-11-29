Left Menu

Assam reports 133 new COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 133 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 29-11-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 04:16 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 133 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.64 per cent. A total of 20,870 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

161 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,07,785. A total of 6,092 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state, with one death reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,344 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The recovery rate in the state is currently 98.58 per cent while the fatality rate is 0.99 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded 6,16,568 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

