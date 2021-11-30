Jordan to explore for oil in two areas in February, minister says

Jordan will begin oil exploration in two areas, Al-Jafr and Al-Sarhan, in February, the country's energy minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said on Tuesday, as reported by Jordan state television.

A detailed study is currently underway to consider drilling three medium-depth wells at the Al-Jafr site, the minister added, which will be conducted in cooperation with Jordan's National Petroleum Company.

