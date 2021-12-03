Left Menu

Deep depression in Bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in next 8-10 hours, says Odisha SRC PK Jena

Deep depression in the Bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in the next 8-10 hours, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:55 IST
Deep depression in Bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in next 8-10 hours, says Odisha SRC PK Jena
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deep depression in the Bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in the next 8-10 hours, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena. State administration has prepared its response measures for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur, he added.

The expected associated wind speed will be 80-100kmph, he stated. Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted," the Deep Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north 25 kmph during the past 06 hours, intensified further into Cyclonic Storm 'JAWAD' JOWAD) and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 3 Bengal near Lat. 14.5°N and Long. 85.5°E, about 420 km south (Andhra Pradesh), 530 km south Paradip (Odisha)".

"It is likely to move northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-- south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the 4th December morning. Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 5th December noon. Thereafter it is likely to move north-northeastwards towards West Bengal Coast," IMD added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021