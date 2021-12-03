Left Menu

Puducherry to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 on Dec 6

All schools in Puducherry will reopen from classes 1 to 8 on December 6, informed Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Schools will reopen from 1 to 8 from December 6," informed Namassivayam.

Earlier, all schools and colleges in Puducherry were closed due to heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

