Left Menu

India moving forward with vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh cr in modern infrastructure: PM Modi

Stating that the Centre in last seven years has constructed National Highways of more than 2,000 km worth Rs 12,000 crore in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is moving forward with the vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:38 IST
India moving forward with vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh cr in modern infrastructure: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that the Centre in last seven years has constructed National Highways of more than 2,000 km worth Rs 12,000 crore in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is moving forward with the vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure. PM Modi while addressing an event in Dehradun, said, "Between 2007 and 2014, the central government built only 288 km of National Highways worth Rs 600 crore in Uttarakhand, whereas his government in last seven years has constructed National Highways of more than 2,000 km worth Rs 12,000 crore in Uttarakhand. India is moving forward with the vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure."

He further said, "We have established three new medical colleges in Uttarakhand and laid the foundation stone of Hardiwar Medical College, today. Rishikesh is already providing services to AIIMS, Kumaon will also start a satellite centre. Uttarakhand leads in vaccination. I congratulate the state government." The Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The economic corridor will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometres) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 metres long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021