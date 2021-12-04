India moving forward with vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh cr in modern infrastructure: PM Modi

Stating that the Centre in last seven years has constructed National Highways of more than 2,000 km worth Rs 12,000 crore in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is moving forward with the vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure. PM Modi while addressing an event in Dehradun, said, "Between 2007 and 2014, the central government built only 288 km of National Highways worth Rs 600 crore in Uttarakhand, whereas his government in last seven years has constructed National Highways of more than 2,000 km worth Rs 12,000 crore in Uttarakhand. India is moving forward with the vision of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure."

He further said, "We have established three new medical colleges in Uttarakhand and laid the foundation stone of Hardiwar Medical College, today. Rishikesh is already providing services to AIIMS, Kumaon will also start a satellite centre. Uttarakhand leads in vaccination. I congratulate the state government." The Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The economic corridor will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometres) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 metres long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife. (ANI)

