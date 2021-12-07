After Padma Shri Nanda Kishore Prusty's demise, PM Modi remembers his contribution to education

Following the demise of Padma Shri awardee Nanda Kishore Prusty on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his respect and remember "Nanda Sir's" contribution to the field of education. "Pained by the demise of Nanda Prusty. The much-respected 'Nanda Sir' will be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha. He drew the nation's attention and affection a few weeks ago at the Padma Awards ceremony. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid his respect to the Padma Shri awardee and said that the nation will always remember his selfless service. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Nanda Kishore Prusty. He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for his pioneer contribution towards providing free education to children in Odisha. The nation will always remember this noble soul for his selfless service. Om Shanti Shanti," Tweeted Amit Shah.

Nanda Prusty was a 98-year-old school teacher from Jajpur popularly known as Nanda Sir who provided free education to generations of children since independence, read an official statement. He was awarded Padma Shri 2021 under the "Literature and Education" category by President Ram Nath Kovind in November. (ANI)

