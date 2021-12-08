Telangana Guv visits paddy procurement centres

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday visited a couple of paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda district.

The visit came amid an ongoing war of words between ruling TRS and BJP and the state government seeking an annual target for paddy procurement in Telangana from the Centre.

The Governor visited paddy procurement centres at Duppalapally and Arjalabavi villages and interacted with the farmers on procurement procedure, progress and facilities, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

She asked farmers about the yield they were getting and the availability of bags for packing.

She asked officials about the facilities provided to farmers, the procedure being followed for procurement, the progress in procurement and other aspects related to procurement.

The officials explained to the Governor about the progress in the procurement process and the facilities provided to farmers at the IKP procurement centres.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a renovated Sri Bhakthanjaneya Sahitha Santoshi Matha temple at Sher Bunglow area in Nalgonda, where she took part in special puja and other traditional rituals. The TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaged in a war of words over paddy procurement in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his cabinet colleagues and other TRS leaders, held a dharna here last month, demanding that the Centre specify the annual target for paddy procurement in a year from Telangana. State BJP leaders, meanwhile, have said there is no issue over paddy procurement and that the Centre would purchase paddy as per the agreement between the state government and Central agencies. BJP leader and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said the Centre would purchase paddy from the state as per the agreement between the state government and Central agencies. Parties, including Congress and BJP, had earlier called on the Governor over paddy procurement issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)