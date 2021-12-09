Maha: Leopard found dead in forest of Chandrapur district

Left Menu

The carcass of a leopard was recovered from Sindewahi forest range in Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Thursday, a forest official said.Forest officials suspect that the leopard may have died in a territorial fight with a tiger in the forest, he said.The animal was found dead in Dongargaon beat in the morning, regional forest officer Vishal Salkar said. Senior forest officials visited the spot for inspection and found pug marks of other felines in the area.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The carcass of a leopard was recovered from Sindewahi forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, a forest official said.

Forest officials suspect that the leopard may have died in a territorial fight with a tiger in the forest, he said.

The animal was found dead in Dongargaon beat in the morning, regional forest officer Vishal Salkar said. Senior forest officials visited the spot for inspection and found pug marks of other felines in the area. The leopard might have died in a territorial fight with a tiger, he said. Officials have ruled out poaching, as the animal's body parts were intact, and an autopsy was conducted on the spot, following which the animal was cremated, the official added.

