Left Menu

CM Patnaik lays foundation for Technical Ammonium Nitrate Complex at Odisha's Gopalpur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually laid the foundation for a global scale Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) manufacturing complex at Gopalpur in Ganjam.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:17 IST
CM Patnaik lays foundation for Technical Ammonium Nitrate Complex at Odisha's Gopalpur
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually laid the foundation for a global scale Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) manufacturing complex at Gopalpur in Ganjam. Smartchem Technologies Limited, the leading manufacturer of fertilisers in India, is setting up this unit at an investment of Rs 2,200 crore, which will create employment opportunities for over 1,700 local people. A 100 per cent subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers, STL is the 5th largest producer of TAN. Used for multiple purposes in various sectors like agriculture, industry and mining, it will provide a huge boost to these sectors in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that the project is another example of our State's continuing dominance as a premier investment destination for multiple sectors of industry. "Despite the Covid pandemic and resultant slowdown in the economy, Odisha continues to receive new investments. This proves the faith and confidence of industry in the Government of Odisha and in our ability to deliver value for industries," he added.

The CM said that that Smartchem Technologies is one of India's leading manufacturers of NPK and speciality fertilisers. "It is also one of the world's leading producers of Technical Ammonium Nitrate, a product that will be manufactured in their facility at Gopalpur. This will help in the growth and development of the region," he added. He assured complete facilitation support to the project from the State Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that Odisha has the right ecosystem for the industries to grow. Minerals, quality manpower and supportive policies provide huge support to industries to fast track projects, he added. Berhampur MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister to promote industries in Ganjam.

Chairman & Managing Director of STL Sailesh Chimanlal Mehta, joining from Pune, said that Odisha's consistent push for industries, the transformation initiative through 5T framework has enhanced our confidence in the state government, and the dream to foray into Odisha has been fulfilled. Industries Principal Secretary, Hemant Sharma, gave the welcome address and Collector Ganjam offered the Vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and Development Commissioner PK Jena were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021