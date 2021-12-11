Left Menu

India successfully flight-tests indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank missile

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday tested the indigenously designed and developed Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) missile from Pokhran ranges, informed the Ministry of Defence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:28 IST
India successfully flight-test indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank missile (Pic Credit: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday tested the indigenously designed and developed Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) missile from Pokhran ranges, informed the Ministry of Defence. "The test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events," the ministry said.

The SANT missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 kms. The missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries.

This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long-range bomb and smart anti airfield weapons for strengthening the arsenal of IAF. The indigenous development of various configurations for different applications with advanced technologies is a firm march towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team associated with the mission. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the successful flight test of SANT missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

