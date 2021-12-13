Left Menu

This Hyderabad man with artificial limb takes part in marathons, inspires people to never give up

Despite losing his leg in a tragic accident in 2013, a 28-year-old man from Hyderabad did not let his physical disability become an obstacle and challenged himself to take part in marathons.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:59 IST
This Hyderabad man with artificial limb takes part in marathons, inspires people to never give up
Marathon runner Aliga Prasanna. (Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite losing his leg in a tragic accident in 2013, a 28-year-old man from Hyderabad did not let his physical disability become an obstacle and challenged himself to take part in marathons. Aliga Prasanna has now become a source of inspiration for others by successfully competing in marathons.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I lost my leg in 2013 when I met a tragic accident. There was only an 20 per cent chance of survival. I survived after an amputation. I got my artificial limb." Prasanna recalled days after the accident and said it was very difficult but he did not give up. He is a professional wedding photographer and a video editor.

Speaking about becoming a marathon runner, the 28-year-old said, "My friends and family supported me a lot. My first marathon was 5 km. I was being cheered by the audience and the participants. I was so overwhelmed that I completed the 5 Km of the marathon in an hour." "Later, I decided the marathon of 10 km. I wanted to challenge myself. I started running on the blade by the Ottobock. I completed the 10 km marathon in one and half hour. I practised a lot. I became an inspiration for the people and this feeling is overwhelming."

Prassana said that the biggest challenging marathon for him was 21 kilometres in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021