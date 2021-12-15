Left Menu

Farmer bodies refuse to lift sit-ins from toll plazas in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:52 IST
Several farmer bodies in Punjab on Wednesday refused to lift sit-ins at toll plazas in protest against “unreasonable” hike in toll fee.

The farmer bodies had earlier announced to lift the 'dharnas' at various places, including toll plazas, petrol pumps, shopping malls and residences of BJP leaders, from December 15.

However, except the toll plazas, the farmers' outfits on Wednesday lifted their protests going on at other places for more than a year.

Meanwhile, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional officer R P Singh (Chandigarh) said out of total 30 toll plazas in Punjab, five opened till Wednesday evening.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan claimed that the toll rates had almost been “doubled”.

He accused the government of making ''unreasonable'' hike in the toll fee and by doing so, it was trying to recover losses from people.

Ugrahan further said the 'dharnas' would continue until the toll fee is brought to the previous level.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh and BKU (Dakunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill Lakhowal said they would not lift sit-ins in protest against the hike in toll fee.

The farmer bodies also held several programmes at various places in the state for their “victory”.

Farmers, including women, danced to the beats of 'dhol', sang songs and distributed sweets, among themselves.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana started returning from the Delhi borders from December 11 after the suspension of the agitation against the three farm laws which had been repealed.

