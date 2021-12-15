Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat administers Ghar Wapasi oath to those who had left Hinduism and are returning to the faith

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday administered a Ghar Wapasi oath to those who had left Hinduism and were now returning to this faith at the event Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Chitrakoot.

ANI | Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:28 IST
Mohan Bhagwat administers Ghar Wapasi oath to those who had left Hinduism and are returning to the faith
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday administered a Ghar Wapasi oath to those who had left Hinduism and were now returning to this faith at the event Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Chitrakoot.

Administering the oath, Bhagwat recited, "I pledge that I will work throughout life for the sake of my pure Hindu religion, Hindu culture and society. I pledge that I would not let my Hindu brothers leave the religion and the ones who have left the religion, I will work for their Ghar Wapasi (return) and make them a part of the family." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021