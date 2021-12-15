Mohan Bhagwat administers Ghar Wapasi oath to those who had left Hinduism and are returning to the faith

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday administered a Ghar Wapasi oath to those who had left Hinduism and were now returning to this faith at the event Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Chitrakoot.

Administering the oath, Bhagwat recited, "I pledge that I will work throughout life for the sake of my pure Hindu religion, Hindu culture and society. I pledge that I would not let my Hindu brothers leave the religion and the ones who have left the religion, I will work for their Ghar Wapasi (return) and make them a part of the family." (ANI)

