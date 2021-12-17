Left Menu

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths

India has reported 7,447 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:02 IST
India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported 7,447 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country stands at 86,415.

With as many as 7,886 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally of total recoveries from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,41,62,765. The COVID-19 death toll in India, as shared by the ministry, is 4,76,869.

A total of 1,35,99,96,267 vaccinations have been done so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021