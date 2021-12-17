Vietnam an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy, VP Naidu says

Hon'ble Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu welcomed Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman, National Assembly ofthe Socialist Republic of the Vietnam and other members of the Parliamentary Delegation of Vietnam.

Welcoming the delegation, Shri Naidu stated that under the leadership of Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue, the National Assembly of Vietnam is playing an important role in shaping Vietnam's COVID-19 pandemic responses, including socio-economic revival.

Recalling his visit to Vietnam in 2019 to attend the International Vesak Day celebration, Shri Naidu stated that during his visit,he observed the rich influence of Buddhism in the daily life of the people of Vietnam which had truly enriched the way of life of people and also acting as a strong connecting link between the two cultures and societies.

While speaking on the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Shri Naidu said that Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and a key partner for Indo-Pacific Vision. He was elated to note that India-Vietnam's bilateral engagements have diversified across a wide-range of areas of cooperation from political exchanges to defence partnership, trade, commerce and investment relations, development cooperation and cultural and people-to-people relations.

Speaking on Parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Shri Naidu said that India-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Groups in the respective Parliaments have been contributing to strengthen bilateral cooperation between two countries.

Reflecting on the visit of Mme. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan,the then Chairperson of Vietnamese National Assembly in December 2016, Shri Naidu highlighted that a Cooperation Agreement was signed between the Lok Sabha and the Vietnamese National Assembly for strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

Shri Naidu also underlines that Economic cooperation has been an important pillar under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam. He also added that Trade Ministries of both countries should work together to increase market access in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, minerals, agro-processing, IT, and agricultural products.

While highlighting India'slong-standing and mutually beneficial partnership with Vietnam in the energy sector, Shri Naidu stated thatIndia's ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) has over three-decade long presence in Vietnam's offshore energy projects and is keen on seeking 15-year extension of the existing arrangement beyond May 2023 when the current MOU between OVL and Petro-Vietnam (PVN) expires.

Shri Naidu also stressed the need to strengthen bilateral engagement with Vietnam in areas such as defence industry cooperation, maritime security, capacity building programmes and UN Peacekeeping.

Shri Naidu also mentioned in this regardthat both India and Vietnam have been working together at the UNSC as non-permanent members that in turn contributing in shaping the post-pandemic global political and economic order.

Shri Naidu further expressed that India is looking forward to continue working closely with Vietnam in line with the strong convergence between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Speaking on the COVID19 Cooperation, Shri Naidu stated that the Virtual Summit between the Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam in December 2020 guided both countries to continue strengthening the multi-dimensional bilateral relations while collaborating in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shri Naidu extended gratitude to the Government and people of Vietnam for timely supplying equipment related to oxygen and supporting India's fight against the pandemic during the recent second wave. He also thanked the National Assembly for gifting 40,000 face-masks to the Indian Red Cross Society in 2020.

While highlighting India and Vietnam's common historical and civilizational links through their shared heritage of Buddhism and Cham traditions, Shri Naidu said that both countries should leverage these to generate greater mutual awareness and cultural, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Shri Naidu also highlighted Archaeological Survey of India's contribution to the restoration of Vietnam's cultural marvels - the My Son (pronounced as MEE-SUN) temple complex.

Marking the occasion of 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam in 2022, Shri Naidu proposed both Parliaments to make plan to organize some commemorative joint events both in New Delhi and Hanoi.

The delegation led by Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue appreciated the friendly relationships between the two countries and hoped that such visit would further strengthen the existing bonds.

(With Inpus from PIB)