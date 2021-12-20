Rajnath Singh launches GIS-Based automatic water supply system for Cantonment Boards

The geographic information system (GIS)-based 'Automatic Water Supply System' for residents of Cantonment Boards was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of Defence Estates Day 2021, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday. As per the ministry, the module of the GIS-based water supply system for Cantonment Boards has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG) under the guidance of Defence Secretary and Director General of Defence Estates, Delhi.

According to the ministry, it is an easy and fast application to provide water connection to the citizens of Cantonment. It is completely automated which provides a facility to its citizen to identify the location of the water supply connection, automatically determines the nearest water pipeline, defines the capacity of all water supply lines, calculates distance based on the location and amount payable by the Applicant including connection charges can be paid online. The module further facilitates sanction for water connection online. Once the system issues sanction, the concerned Department in Cantt Board will ensure actual water connection within given timelines. The system is highly user friendly, efficient and transparent.

This GIS System is first of its kind in the country. It is based on "minimum government and supports the concept of "maximum governance" as there is no manual intervention for clearance/sanction of the water connection. In a conventional Water Supply System, citizens apply to the local bodies and the application is processed which takes time. The charges are required to be deposited offline and no time period is defined for grant of water connection. BISAG has successfully implemented the GIS module and its integration with the e-Chhawani portal is done by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Defence Estates Day was celebrated on December 16, 2021, by Director General, Defence Estates. (ANI)

