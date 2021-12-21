44k ACs gutted in godown fire in Alwar

A godown in the Neemrana area of Alwar district near here with 44,000 units of air conditioners of a Japanese firm kept in it gutted in a major fire at Neemrana in Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

Bhiwadi (Alwar) Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshi said the fire broke out in the godown on Monday night which could be controlled only by Tuesday morning.

"There were around 44,000 units of AC kept in the godown. They all were destroyed. Fire brigades from Alwar and Haryana had to be pressed into service to douse the flames," he said.

"Prima facie, short circuit appears to be the reason behind the fire," he said.

