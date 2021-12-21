Tunisia to increase fuel and electricity prices, will impose new taxes next year

Tunisia's government plans to increase the prices of fuel and electricity and to impose new taxes next year to cut the fiscal deficit, a government document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The government envisages the measures will boost revenues by around 3.5 billion dinars ($1.22 billion).

