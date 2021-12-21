Left Menu

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:01 IST
Tunisia to increase fuel and electricity prices, will impose new taxes next year
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Tunisia's government plans to increase the prices of fuel and electricity and to impose new taxes next year to cut the fiscal deficit, a government document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The government envisages the measures will boost revenues by around 3.5 billion dinars ($1.22 billion).

Also Read: Tunisia: LGBT activist's assault seen as a pattern by police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

