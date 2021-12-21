Tunisia to increase fuel and electricity prices, will impose new taxes next year
21-12-2021
Tunisia's government plans to increase the prices of fuel and electricity and to impose new taxes next year to cut the fiscal deficit, a government document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.
The government envisages the measures will boost revenues by around 3.5 billion dinars ($1.22 billion).
