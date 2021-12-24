Left Menu

COVID-19: Gujarat imposes night curfew in 8 cities

Amid growing concern over the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat Government on Friday announced night curfew in eight cities from Saturday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:34 IST
COVID-19: Gujarat imposes night curfew in 8 cities
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concern over the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat Government on Friday announced night curfew in eight cities from Saturday. The night curfew will be imposed daily from 11 pm to 5 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

"Night curfew to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am daily in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from 25th December, in view of current COVID-19 situation," said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. With seven new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Gujarat on Thursday, the tally in the state has gone up to30.

According to the Ministry of health and family welfare, there are 668 active cases in the state. So far, India has reported 358 cases of the Omicron variant.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021