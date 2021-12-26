Left Menu

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, night curfew imposed in Delhi from Monday

As Delhi continues to witness a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital from Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi continues to witness a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital from Monday. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi has witnessed 290 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases recorded since June 10. With these active cases in the national capital has gone up to 1,103.

One person has succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,105. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

