Chhattisgarh: FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

A case has been registered against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held on December 26 in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 10:33 IST
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FIR has been filed at the Tikrapara Police Station under Section 294 and Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Kalicharan Maharaj who had come from Akola Maharashtra to participate in the Dharam Sansad used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi in his speech. His speech also included statements to create hatred among different communities in the society," reads the FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

