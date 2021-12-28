Sudan officials say gold mine collapse leaves 38 people dead
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:58 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed Tuesday when a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.
The country's state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse took place in a mine in the village of Fuja. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudanese
- West Kordofan
- Fuja
Advertisement