Left Menu

Sudan officials say gold mine collapse leaves 38 people dead

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:58 IST
Sudan officials say gold mine collapse leaves 38 people dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed Tuesday when a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

The country's state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse took place in a mine in the village of Fuja. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021