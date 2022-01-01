4 people dead in Haryana's Bhiwani landslide so far, says Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a mining site in Bhiwani district and said that four people have died so far in the incident. In a tweet, Anil Vij, said, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that has happened at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana. The rescue operation is being run by the administration. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team has been called from Madhuban and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad. An army unit has been called from Hisar. So far, 4 people have died."

The district administration has launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block. Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah also wished speedy recovery to those injured and informed that local administration is engaged in the rescue operation.

"Accident due to landslide at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Ji. The local administration is engaged in the rescue work. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted. Meanwhile, Khattar also took to Twitter to express grief and said, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured." (ANI)

