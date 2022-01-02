Left Menu

TN crop loss: Palaniswami seeks immediate disbursal of relief

TN crop loss: Palaniswami seeks immediate disbursal of relief
The Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday demanded that the state government increase the compensation announced to farmers for crop loss, especially in the wake of the recent rains that severely damaged standing crops in Cauvery delta districts among others in the state.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami, citing reports, said the rains earlier this week in districts including Thanjavur, Nagappattinam and Cuddalore had left 8 lakh acres of standing crops, ready for harvest in about 20 days, submerged, putting farmers to severe hardship.

In a statement, the AIADMK joint coordinator said the ruling DMK should not wait for central funds to disburse the relief.

''The government should immediately depute Agriculture department officials to assess the damage and provide early relief,'' he said.

Referring to the announcement by the government in November to provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for crops affected due to torrential rains, Palaniswami sought it to be doubled.

The agricultural input of Rs 6,038 per hectare should also be increased to Rs 12,000, he urged.

