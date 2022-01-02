Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,594 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 1,594 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:48 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 1,594 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 1,594 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday. Six people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll from COVID-19 in the state currently stands at 36,790.

The daily positivity rate in the state stands at 1.55 per cent. There are presently 9,304 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. A total of 1,02,237 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 624 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 27,05,034. Meanwhile, as of January 1, the state had reported a total of 117 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022