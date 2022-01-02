Tamil Nadu reports 1,594 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 1,594 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday. Six people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll from COVID-19 in the state currently stands at 36,790.

The daily positivity rate in the state stands at 1.55 per cent. There are presently 9,304 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. A total of 1,02,237 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 624 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 27,05,034. Meanwhile, as of January 1, the state had reported a total of 117 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)