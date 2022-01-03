Left Menu

J-K: LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday neutralized dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Salim Parrey along with one foreign terrorist.

J-K: LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "Srinagar police neutralised dreaded #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray along with one FT: IGP Kashmir."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

