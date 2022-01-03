Farmer loses goat to 12-foot-long python

Coimbatore, Jan 3 (PTI): Forest officials have caught a 12-foot-long python trying to swallow a goat near here, police said on Monday.

Ramasamy of Vandikkanoor, after grazing his goats on Sunday, found one of the goats missing and later found it in the coils of the reptile. He alerted the Forest Department, the police said.

Soon, the department personnel, along with a snake-catcher, reached the spot and managed to catch the python and free the goat from its grip. However, the goat died after sometime and the python was released in the deep jungles, they said.

