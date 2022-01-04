Left Menu

J-K: One unidentified terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Okay area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said police.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-01-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 13:28 IST
An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Okay area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said police. "01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

