Thermax bags Rs 545-cr order for 2 flue-gas desulphurisation systems
Thermax has bagged an order of Rs 545.6 crore for two flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems.
Thermax Ltd has concluded an order of Rs 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up FGD systems for its two units of 500 megawatts (MW) capacity each in Uttar Pradesh, according to a BSE filing.
The FGD systems will be installed at their plant to cut SOx emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants, it added.
''In the current financial year, this is our second FGD order,'' it stated.
Thermax Managing Director and CEO Ashish Bhandari said the company's proven technological capabilities in the area of air pollution and gaseous abatement, especially FGD, where it is already executing a few large orders, led to this competitive win.
''In addition to supporting the customer in meeting statutory compliance related to industrial pollution norms, the project reinforces our commitment to the environment,'' Bhandari added.
The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems.
The project is slated to be completed in 30 months.
The sustainable solutions Thermax develops for client companies are environment-friendly and enable efficient deployment of energy and water resources.
