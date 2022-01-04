Left Menu

Several employees of Central govt in Shastri Bhawan test positive for COVID-19

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, several Central government employees working in Shastri Bhawan have been tested positive for the infection in the last four days, the sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:40 IST
Several employees of Central govt in Shastri Bhawan test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Amit Kumar Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, several Central government employees working in Shastri Bhawan have been tested positive for the infection in the last four days, the sources said.

According to the source, a special camp for COVID-19 testing was also arranged for the employees working here on Tuesday. Some of the staff members have been tested positive but the exact number is not clear as their reports were sent to their personal phone numbers, the sources said.

The employees of ministries are taking precautionary measures and are following the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government. The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022