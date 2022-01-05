Left Menu

Kazakh president orders price controls on fuel, other goods

Updated: 05-01-2022
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government on Wednesday to regulate prices of fuel and other "socially important" goods after rolling back liquefied petroleum gas price hikes which triggered violent protests.

Tokayev told a government meeting that situation was improving in major city Almaty and the oil-producing Mangistau province after he declared a state of emergency there earlier on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

