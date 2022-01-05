Left Menu

Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Wednesday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 369, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 09:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Wednesday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 369, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to 8 which is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" category through strong dispersion and wet deposition.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'severe' category with the AQI at 454. With the AQI at 356, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'very poor' category. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no cold wave conditions will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days. New Delhi recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

