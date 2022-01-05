Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra govt discontinues physical classes in colleges, universities till Feb 15

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities in the state till February 15.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:34 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities in the state till February 15. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that all exams in the said institutions will be conducted online till February 15.

"Amid rising COVID cases, Maharashtra government to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions are to be conducted online till February 15," said Samant. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload of the state to 66,308.

The cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have gone up to 653 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

