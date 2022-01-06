Left Menu

Manipur: Assam Rifles jawan killed in terrorist attack

One Assam Rifles jawan was killed in a terrorist attack in Usoipokpi Sangomsang area of Manipur's Thoubal district on Wednesday.

One Assam Rifles jawan was killed in a terrorist attack in Usoipokpi Sangomsang area of Manipur's Thoubal district on Wednesday. The suspected IED blast also left one jawan injured.

Assuring that the terrorists won't be spared, Singh said, "One Assam Rifles jawan was martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack in Thoubal district. The government will give a befitting reply to the terrorists. We will not spare them." The blast took place when a team of 16 Assam Rifles was patrolling the area. (ANI)

