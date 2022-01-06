Kerala: Bindu Ammini, first woman to enter Sabarimala Temple, alleges she was attacked

Activist Bindu Ammini, the first woman to enter Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, was allegedly attacked by an unidentified man in Kozhikode on Wednesday. According to Bindu, the man had earlier too caused such a problem and she had complained to the Koyilandi Police. The attack happened near Kozhikode beach.

Bindu alleged that the attack was orchestrated by Hindu outfits. "Though I had informed the police after the altercation with the man, the police did not take any action. Now the police said that the attack happened over a parking issue. I don't know how to drive or even own a vehicle. I was walking on the road when the attack took place," she alleged.

The Vellayi Police said that they have registered a complaint. A case has been registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (punishment for insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. Bindu Ammini had visited the Sabarimala Temple in 2019 following the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to pray in the shrine.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

