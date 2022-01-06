VP Naidu speaks with PM Modi, expresses concern over security lapses during his Punjab visit

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the security lapse during his visit to Punjab yesterday. The Vice President expressed his deep concern at the security breach the during Prime Minister's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur and hoped that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation does not recur in the future.

"Vice President of India, M.Venkaiah Naidu today spoke to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi about the security lapse during PM's visit to Punjab yesterday," tweeted Naidu. "He expressed his deep concern at the security breach and hoped that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn't recur in future," he added.

The Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the security lapses that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur. The committee will submit its report in three days. PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. (ANI)

