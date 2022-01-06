Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 29 development works worth Rs 2,450 crore in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 29 development works worth Rs 2,450 crore in Manipur through video conferencing. While addressing the event, the Home Minister said that the state government under the leadership of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appears to be committed to the development of every corner of the state for five years.

"Be it mountains, valleys, forests, villages or cities, Biren Singh has achieved success in bringing development everywhere with great dedication under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said. Chief Minister Biren Singh was also present on the occasion.

The Home Minister said that whenever the history of Manipur is written, these five years will be written as a golden age. "In these five years there has never been any blockade, nor has there been any shutdown. Violence has also been controlled to a great extent. Unless there is stability and peace, development is impossible," he said.

The biggest achievement of the Biren Singh government is that it has opened the avenues of stability, peace as well as development for Manipur, he stated. "Manipur has made a successful effort to come out from the tradition of blockade, violence, corruption, bandhs, drugs trade of previous governments," he added.

Elaborating on the developmental works done by the BJP-led government, Shah said, "PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 21 projects worth more than Rs 3,000 crore yesterday and laid the foundation stone of five National Highway projects. Today 15 projects costing more than Rs 265 crore have been inaugurated and 14 projects worth Rs 2,194 crore have been inaugurated through this event in the state." "In just two days, works costing about Rs 5,500 crore have started for the people of Manipur," said Shah, asking "In the long rule of the previous governments, tell me two such days when works worth Rs 5,500 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid," he said.

He said the farmers of Manipur have accepted organic farming and they can get the maximum price for the product. The Government of India and Manipur are committed for this and today there is a new beginning in this direction. (ANI)

