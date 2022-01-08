Left Menu

Despite heavy snowfall, Indian soldiers guard borders at 17,000 feet altitude

Despite heavy snowfall in the forward post of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector, the Indian Army personnel continue to perform their duty in the hostile weather conditions.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-01-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 15:01 IST
Despite heavy snowfall in the forward post of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector, the Indian Army personnel continue to perform their duty in the hostile weather conditions. The post, guarded by the Indian Army, is located at around 17,000 feet altitude.

Notably, there has been a continuous snowfall in the region. The Army troops were also seen using snow scooters to move around their positions at a forward location near the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence on Twitter on Friday, a soldier was seen standing and guarding the border amid the heavy snowfall and wind. On the contrary, continuous snowfall in Kashmir led to the cancellation of flights at the Srinagar airport and affected vehicular movement at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Nearly 10 outbound flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar airport were cancelled due to low visibility on Saturday. The visibility was as low as 500m at the airport, said the airport authorities.

"Snowfall is expected to continue till afternoon. Visibility is only 500 M," tweeted Srinagar airport. Six Indigo flights, a Vistara flight, two SpiceJet, and one GoFirst flight have been cancelled and four flights rescheduled so far due to the ongoing snowfall in the city causing the low visibility.

The weather department on Friday had predicted that the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to increase on Friday and Saturday. (ANI)

