Devotees allowed to offer prayers at Gurudwaras tomorrow on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti during weekend curfew: DDMA

In view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, which is also celebrated as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday. The devotees will have to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior and protocols during their visits, added the order issued by the DDMA.

The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh will be celebrated on January 9 this year. Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the DDMA has imposed a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the spread of infection. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)