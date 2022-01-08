Rajasthan logs 4,108 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Rajasthan registered 4,108 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 14166, said the State Health bulletin on Saturday. Jaipur itself registered 1,866 cases followed by Jodhpur with 515 cases and Udaipur with 225 cases.

According to the Health Department, two people died of COVID-19 in the state. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew in the state amid the rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

