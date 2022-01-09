Left Menu

Assam Police seizes 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from railway station

Assam Police seized 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from a train travelling from Agartala to Sealdah at the Badarpur Railway Station on Saturday.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:28 IST
Assam Police seizes 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from railway station
Police seized 287 bags of illegal Burmese Supari from Badarpur Railway Station. (Photo/@assam_grp). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police seized 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from a train traveling from Agartala to Sealdah at the Badarpur Railway Station on Saturday.

"Based on specific input 287 bags of suspected illegal Burmese Supari have been seized from Train no. 13174, Agartala to Sealdah Express at Badarpur Railway Station. Assam cannot be used as a transit for contraband. @assampolice @gpsinghips," said a tweet from Government Railway Police, Assam.

More details into the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

