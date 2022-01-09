Left Menu

Phunchok Stanzin appointed President of BJP's Ladakh unit

Phunchok Stanzin has been appointed as the President of Ladakh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 13:54 IST
Phunchok Stanzin appointed President of BJP's Ladakh unit
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Phunchok Stanzin has been appointed as the President of Ladakh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Sunday.

"BJP National President Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Phunchok Stanzin, as State President of Ladakh BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect," said a letter issued by Arun Singh, National General Secretary, BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022