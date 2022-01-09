Phunchok Stanzin appointed President of BJP's Ladakh unit

Phunchok Stanzin has been appointed as the President of Ladakh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Sunday.

"BJP National President Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Phunchok Stanzin, as State President of Ladakh BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect," said a letter issued by Arun Singh, National General Secretary, BJP. (ANI)

