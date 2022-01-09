Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-post-graduate (PG) counselling for medical admissions will start from January 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 14:55 IST
NEET-PG counselling to commence from January 12: Mandaviya
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-post-graduate (PG) counselling for medical admissions will start from January 12. "As assured by the Ministry of Health to residential doctors, NEET-PG counselling will be started by Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Supreme Court," Mandaviya tweeted.

"This will give more strength to the country's fight against Coronavirus. My best wishes to all the candidates," he added. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats in NEET-PG and NEET-UG.

The apex court also issued directions to commence the counselling. This comes after months of protest by resident doctors across the nation against the delay in NEET-PG counseling. (ANI)

